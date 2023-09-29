Europe sweep first session of Ryder Cup 4-0 against USA

In a nightmare start for the visitors, the USA never led in any of the four matches.

ROME - Rory McIlroy helped secure Europe's first-ever clean sweep of a morning session at a Ryder Cup as the hosts raced into a 4-0 lead over the United States after the Friday foursomes in Rome.

Viktor Hovland set the tone with a chip-in on the first hole, while Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton clinched the first point with a dominant 4 and 3 win over world number one Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns.

McIlroy hit a brilliant tee shot to close out a tense 2 and 1 win with Tommy Fleetwood in the final match against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

In a nightmare start for the visitors, the USA never led in any of the four matches.

European captain Luke Donald had opted to switch the usual schedule and open with the alternate shot foursomes instead of fourballs in the hope of a "fast start" which his team delivered in style.

The early setback means the USA already face a mountain to climb in their bid to win on European soil for the first time since 1993.

The home side are aiming to regain the trophy after suffering a record-breaking 19-9 thrashing by the Americans at Whistling Straits two years ago.

US skipper Zach Johnson responded to the morning mauling by naming Ryder Cup stars Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, who he had surprisingly left out for the foursomes, as his opening afternoon fourballs duo.

They will face Hovland and Hatton, while Brooks Koepka will also take to the course for the first time alongside Scheffler, facing Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard.

All 12 players from both teams will feature on the first day.