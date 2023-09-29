Dudu Myeni arrested in connection with fraud and corruption

Myeni just appeared in the Richards Bay Magistrates Court, where she applied for bail alongside former Bosasa executive Trevor Mathenjwa.

JOHANNESBURG - Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni has been arrested for fraud and corruption.

Myeni appeared in the Richards Bay Magistrates Court on Friday, where she applied for bail alongside former Bosasa executive Trevor Mathenjwa.

The pair were granted bail.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is made available.