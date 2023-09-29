Chikunga urges SA to maintain its commercial airline safety record

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said the Transport Ministry needed to be applauded for having some of the safest airlines in the world.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said South Africa needs to maintain its record of having little to no aircraft crashes globally.

She was speaking at the launch of the 2023 October Transport Month at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Friday afternoon.

The country’s last commercial flight accident was recorded in 1987, killing all 159 passengers on board.

"South Africa has maintained its exceptional record of a 0% fatal accident rate in nearly four decades."

She’s highlighted that the South African economy could not afford commercial plane accidents.

"One commercial aircraft air crash takes the country backwards in terms of aviation. Immediately it happens, anyone who may have booked to fly to South Africa immediately cancels."

She said the Transport Department would continue to ensure its aviation entities uphold this reputation.