Bumper traffic expected on N3 as inland school spring break begins

The N3 Toll Concession has cautioned motorists to exercise caution when travelling on the N3 from Friday, further warning that the route is prone to misty conditions, high winds, rain, and thunderstorms.

JOHANNESBURG - The N3 Toll Concession said road users were likely to experience busy traffic conditions on the toll route from Friday.

Traffic volumes are expected to rise due to the inland school spring break and month-end travel.

The N3 has become notorious for major road crashes, many involving trucks.

Of all vehicles travelling on the N3, 44% are trucks.



The concession has also cautioned that the route is prone to misty conditions, high winds, rain, and thunderstorms.

“Motorists should pay particular attention to maintaining following safe distances, considering the varying types of vehicles that traverse the route on a daily basis," said the N3 Toll Concession's Thania Dhoogra.

"A significant portion of which are slow-moving heavy vehicles transporting goods between the port in Durban and Johannesburg," she added.