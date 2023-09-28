'Zoleka showed us the true meaning of resilience' - Zwelabo Mandela

Mourners gathered at the Madikizela-Mandela home in Soweto on Thursday to honour Zoleka Mandela’s complex yet triumphant legacy.

JOHANNESBURG - Zoleka Mandela, the granddaughter of Nelson and Winnie Mandela, has been lauded by family and friends for carving out her own legacy.

The author and activist passed away earlier this week at the age of 43.

Mourners gathered at the Madikizela-Mandela home in Soweto on Thursday to honour Mandela’s complex yet triumphant legacy.

[WATCH] #ZolekaMandela Some of the heartfelt tributes from family and friends celebrating Zoleka Mandela’s life and fighting spirit including a message from her brother, Zwelabo Mandela. pic.twitter.com/uVUTfnX50B ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2023

In recent years, Mandela became well known for detailing her cancer treatment. She was also open about her history of drug and alcohol addiction.

Friends and family have described Zoleka Mandela as a formidable individual who did not live her life piggybacking off her famous last name.

Mandela’s brother, Zwelabo, said his sister was an individual in her own right and while she faced many challenges in her life, she was an inspiration.

"Zoleka showed us the true meaning of resilience. Her determination to fight cancer was a source of inspiration for all who knew her. You could never diminish the impact she had on our lives. Zoleka's legacy lives on in our hearts as a symbol of strength, hope and the power of unwavering determination."

Reading out Mandela’s obituary, another family friend said she understood the burden and heavy cross that came with being a Mandela but lived by her own values.