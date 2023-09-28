Western Cape agricultural sector loses estimated R1.4bn due to flood damage

The provincial Agriculture Department's Aisha Petersen said that 20% of farms in the Cape Winelands District have reported losses of up to R800 million so far.

CAPE TOWN - Struggling under persistent power cuts, the agricultural sector been dealt another blow by this week's floods in the Western Cape.

Initial assessments of the flood damage are estimated at R1.4 billon.

A severe storm that tore through the province over the weekend left many communities, including farms under water.

She added that the second most affected region - the Overberg - reported losses of just more than half-a-billion rand.

"We're looking at a first draft report available based on the mobile data that we receive by 5th October, and then once water has rescinded the district will be able to perform a rapid assessment. That entails going out and visiting the various farms. That will give us a far better estimate of the extent of the damage."