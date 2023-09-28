Slide straight into anyone's Tinder DM's - for R9k a month

Users frequently 'swipe right' to approve or 'swipe left' to disapprove of other users' profiles - but paying a hefty fee could bypass the red tape.

JOHANNESBURG - Users of the dating app Tinder now have access to an ultra-premium subscription tier, which costs $499 (R9,488) per month, and gives them access to services like exclusive search and matching.

Users frequently "swipe right" to approve or "swipe left" to disapprove of other users' profiles, which include their photos, a brief bio, and some of their hobbies.

The company stated without providing much information that users would now get access to new features, such as "VIP" search, matching, and chatting, which aren't currently included with its current subscription rates.

For around $6,000 (R115,223,94) a year, users will have access to these facilities.

According to Tinder Chief Product Officer Mark Van Ryswyk, the subscription fee is in response to feedback from users.

"We know that there is a subset of highly engaged, and active users who prioritise more effective and efficient ways to find connections. As a result, we engaged in extensive tests and feedback with this audience over the past few months to develop a completely new offering."

According to its website, it provides three further subscription packages, with monthly starting prices as low as $24.99 each.

At a Citi conference earlier this month, Match Group president Gary Swidler said he anticipated Tinder Select to only bring in "a relatively tiny number of new payers," but that it would have a major impact on revenue.

According to research firm Apptopia, Tinder's current "power users" - the top 10% of users by amount of time spent on the app - contributed an average 53% of all usage this year.