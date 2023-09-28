Rocking the Daisies 2023 put on ice due to destructive floods

Eyewitness News | South Africa's popular Rocking the Daisies festival has been postponed following the damage caused by the Western Cape floods.

CAPE TOWN - The popular music and lifestyle festival Rocking the Daisies has been postponed to November after heavy rains battered parts of the province over the long weekend.

The event will now take place from the 17th to the 19th November.

A severe storm tore through the province over the long weekend and left many communities, including farms, under water.

With the Western Cape being devastated by severe weather, our hearts are with the disaster management efforts currently underway across communities in the region more severely affected than our festival. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z8WpGIS8LH ' Rocking the Daisies (@RockingTheDaisy) September 27, 2023

In a press release on Thursday, the organisers said the adverse weather affected the team's ability to set up the venue in Cape Town.

Steyn Entertainment's managing director Dale de Ruig reiterated that the safety and well-being of festivalgoers, planners and performers comes first.

Organisers say a refund window will be opened via Quicket from the 3rd to the 6th of November.

Moreover, this year's ticket proceeds will be donated to Gift of the Givers to help those left devastated by the floods.