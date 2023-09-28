Parliament decorates Aziz Pahad's legacy, lauds his liberation efforts

Parliament has lauded the late National Assembly member Aziz Pahad for his dedicating his life to building a democratic country.

CAPE TOWN - The late struggle stalwart Aziz Pahad has been described as an extraordinary revolutionary.

The 82-year-old died on Wednesday night, just two months after his older brother Essop Pahad, a former minister in The Presidency.

Parliament’s presiding officers said Pahad’s journey as a diplomat showcased his brilliance and shrewdness.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masonda said Pahad gave his all to the fight against apartheid.

He will be remembered for dedicating his life to the establishment of a democratic society.

Born into a family of anti-apartheid activists in 1940, Pahad faced bans and arrests and went into exile.

Parliament said Pahad’s life was characterised by a deep sense of responsibility towards his fellow citizens and a profound belief in the cause of freedom.

It said one of his crowning achievements was his instrumental role in mobilising the international community against the South African apartheid government.

He was a member of Parliament (MP) from 1994 to 2008, during which he served as Deputy Minister of the Foreign Affairs Department, now known as the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

After resigning as MP, he was appointed in 2014 by former President Jacob Zuma as envoy to the Middle East.

Under President Cyril Ramaphosa, Pahad chaired the Policy Review Commission.

Parliament said it's grateful to Pahad who worked hard to ensure South Africa plays a meaningful role in deepening global diplomacy.