Pahad brothers an example of outstanding leadership: Cosatu

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has described the Pahad brothers as pillars of the liberation struggle who have set an impressive example of servitude and humility.

Struggle stalwart and South Africa’s first foreign affairs deputy minister, Aziz Pahad died on Wednesday at the age of 82.

He was the younger brother of Essop Pahad, who died in July.

Adding their condolences to the family on Thursday morning, the trade union said the Pahad brothers rose above the circumstances of the time and the town of Schweizer-Reneke where they were born - to play a key role in the liberation movement for decades.

Cosatu has recognised Aziz Pahad for having been the engineer of the African National Congress's (ANC’s) foreign policy.

Cosatu’s acting national spokesperson Matthew Parks:

“His example was of leadership, humility, of servitude, of contribution to South Africa’s development. Throughout his term as deputy minister of Foreign Affairs for three presidential administrations, he never once had a single scandal, instead, he was respected by all of his peers - both here and across the world.”

Parks said Pahad was never one to seek the limelight, and his only focus was to serve the ANC and the nation.

“I think the best way we can pay tribute to this passing of this generation is to remember what they stood for, the sacrifices they undertook, and really one of the examples of leadership we should be learning from today.”