Olympic & Paralympic Games in Paris 2024 to be hosted 'with a French flair'

The event expected to bring together 4,400 of the best paralympic competitors in the globe, is scheduled to take place over 12 magnificent days from 28 August to 8 September 2024.

JOHANNSBURG - With just 302 days until the Olympic Games and 335 days until the Paralympic Games, the entire nation of France will embark on an experience unlike any other.

On Thursday, Air France was announced as an official partner for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, 2024.

With each iteration, the public's interest in the Paralympic Games has been growing, making them one of the biggest athletic events in the world.

"As you can imagine, we are especially thrilled to welcome Air France to the Paris 2024 journey as official partner of the games," said Tony Estanguet, the chief organiser of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He added: "The illustrious airline has a long history with the Games and has been a supporter of ours from the bid process in 2016. It is a famous jewel of the French economy. We are excited to welcome everyone and fulfill our promise to host the Olympics with a French flair while upholding our motto, 'Games Wide Open', together with Air France.

The Paralympics are more than just a sporting competition; they present a rare chance to highlight sport and disability, motivate people, effect social change, and advance inclusive professional and sporting opportunities for persons with disabilities.