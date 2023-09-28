Mourners gather in Soweto to celebrate life of late Zoleka Mandela

The 43-year-old died on Monday evening after a lengthy battle with cancer.

JOHANNESBURG - Family members, friends and government officials are among those expected to pay tribute to the life and times of well-known author and activist, Zoleka Mandela, at a memorial service.

Mourners are expected to gather in Soweto on Thursday afternoon to honour the granddaughter of struggle stalwarts, Nelson and Winnie Mandela.

A towering image of Zoleka Mandela has been placed in the centre of a white marquee at the Madikizela-Mandela home in Orlando.

#ZolekaMandela Mourners have gathered in Soweto this afternoon to honour the Granddaughter of struggle stalwarts Nelson and Winnie Mandela.



As mourners begin to arrive, they are welcomed by a live orchestra.

During her life, the prolific writer became widely known for her advocacy of healthcare and addiction. Mandela also lent her voice to road safety campaigns, following the death of her 13-year-old daughter in 2010.

Among those expected to celebrate Mandela’s courageous life and fighting spirit is family friend and former Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.