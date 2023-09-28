Minibus task team concludes talks to ensure transport in WC not disrupted again

CAPE TOWN - The minibus taxi task team has successfully concluded its negotiations to ensure that transport in the Western Cape will not be disrupted in future.

This follows more than four weeks of meetings between the City of Cape Town, the Western Cape government and Santaco Western Cape.

The formation of the task team came after a violent taxi protest brought the province to a near standstill for eight days in August.

Western Cape MEC for Mobility Ricardo Mckenzie said the conclusion of the negotiations was good news for commuters.

"This will ensure that transport operations will keep moving without disruption so people can get to work and school safely. All parties are satisfied that we have honoured our mutual commitment to safe, reliable, and affordable transport for commuters."

Mckenzie said this demonstrated that common ground could be found when the parties had constructive discussions.

"The implementation period will run until 30 November 2023, during which time the provincial regulatory entity will conduct a review of its operating licence conditions, and the work of the taxi task team will continue."

Eyewitness News was unable to reach Santaco Western Cape for comment on Thursday.