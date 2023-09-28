M1 highway shootout: Body of alleged criminal collected after 14 hours

One man was shot when police and the gang exchanged fire on the highway on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - The body of one of the alleged criminals who was killed during a shootout with the police was collected from the M1 highway on Thursday afternoon.

It is alleged the group had earlier committed a cash-in-transit heist in Springs when they were cornered by police.

The deceased was still lying face down on the M1 highway in a blue jacket, jeans and sneakers on Thursday afternoon.

Police walked around his body as they processed the scene.

It had been 14 hours since the shootout between cops and the gang, but processing of the scene continued into Thursday afternoon.

Earlier, officers discovered guns under the bridge near Gold Reef City.

It is unclear when the highway will be opened to traffic as more officers continued to make their way to the scene.