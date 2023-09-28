Lotto results: Wednesday, 27 September 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 27 September 2023 are:
Lotto: 06, 09, 15, 22, 28, 39 B: 31
Lotto Plus 1: 08, 10, 24, 37, 48, 51 B: 27
Lotto Plus 2: 02, 06, 13, 23, 28, 30 B: 05
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
