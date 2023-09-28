In wake of storm, Overstrand facing water crisis; Hermanus Whale Fest cancelled

Greater Hermanus and Kleinmond are among areas facing a serious water crisis due to damages to infrastructure following adverse weather across the Western Cape over the past long weekend.

CAPE TOWN - As a result of severe and damaging storms, the taps have run dry for some residents in the Overstrand Municipality.

Strong winds and heavy rains caused havoc across the province and relief efforts and mopping up operations are still underway.

Like in the Overstrand, scores of other communities have also been left without electricity due to damaged infrastructure.

Mayor Annelie Rabie addressed the community of Zwelihle in Hermanus earlier on Thursday.

"The reason why we don't have water is because in the storm on Monday, it washed away the big pipes that bring the water from the dam to the water treatment works."

Rabie said that at Camphill Farm, a river needs to be crossed to access the water treatment plant but that road was washed away.

She said they were building a temporary bridge to cross the river, but this would only be completed by Friday afternoon.

"The whole of Hermanus is off, it's not just Zwelihle. It's Fisherhaven, Hawston, Vermont, Onrus, Sandbaai, the CBD, Voelklip, Hermanus Heights. The whole of Hermanus is out of water."

Meanwhile, this coming weekend's annual Hermanus Whale Festival, that usually sees thousands of visitors flock to the seaside town, has been cancelled.