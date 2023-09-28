IFP snatches another ward from the ANC in KZN

The IFP won the highly contested Ward 13 under uMhlathuze local municipality during Wednesday's by-election.

DURBAN - Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has won the highly contested Ward 13 under uMhlathuze local municipality in the province’s north coast.

This was during Wednesday’s by-election in the area, which came after the resignation of an African National Congress (ANC) councillor in the area.

The ward is also home to one of the party’s longest-serving members, the late Bheki Ntuli, who was the MEC for transport, community safety and liaison before he died of COVID-19 in 2021.

The ANC had told Eyewitness News it planned on honouring Ntuli’s contribution by retaining power in the ward.

“Fortunately enough for us, this ward belongs to comrade Bheki Ntuli, the longest regional chairperson in South Africa. He struggled and assisted the people of this area, so I think it is critical for us that we must win in his honour,” said KZN ANC chairperson Siboniso Duma.

[WATCH] The ANC & IFP supporters under uMhlathuze Local Municipality’s ward 13, singing and dancing as the by-election for this ward takes place in various voting stations in the area. @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/Xsxg8PK4lM ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 27, 2023

However, voters once again neglected the ruling party at the polling stations, opting for its main opposition instead.

The IFP secured 2,724 votes, or 53.38% of the total votes cast, while the ANC received 2,348 votes or 46.01%. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) got 31 votes, representing 0.61%.

This win for the IFP has now brought it to a draw with the ANC in council, as both parties will now occupy 25 seats each.

IFP provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli said the party’s victory was dedicated to the late Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

“The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal proudly dedicates this remarkable victory to the memory of our founder and President Emeritus, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who passed away on September 9, just two weeks ago.”

Ntuli added that with the 2024 general elections on the horizon, their victory solidifies the IFP as a dominant force in the province, as both powers gear up to battle for power to run the provincial government.