eThekwini on standby for expected disruptive rains

DURBAN - The eThekwini Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal says it is on standby for the expected disruptive rains.

This comes after the SA Weather Service warned of disruptive weather along coastal towns in the province.



Ethekwini was badly affected by the 2022 floods and it has been placed on high alert.

"There is no way we can run away from disasters. The city is gearing itself to manage whatever disaster that will come, we’ve drawn lessons from the previous floods," Mayor Mxolisa Kaunda told Eyewitness News.



He added that the city would ensure it saves lives after having lost hundreds in previous disasters.

"We will use that strength to say whatever happens in the city, we are able to save lives. To us what is primary is that we are able to save lives."