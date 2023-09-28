eThekwini metro police again in heated battle over leadership

This after two rulings by the South African Local Government Bargaining Council last week ordered that the now acting head of metro police, Sibonelo Mchunu, was irregularly appointed to a deputy head position in 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - Ethekwini’s metro police have once again found themselves embroiled in a heated battle over leadership.



This after two rulings by the South African Local Government Bargaining Council last week found that the now acting head of metro police, Sibonelo Mchunu, was irregularly appointed to a deputy head position in 2019.

Mchunu was appointed as deputy head of metro police before taking up the position of top cop of the unit in February, after his predecessor, Steve Middleton retired.

Professor Karthy Govender ruled in favour of a number of applicants who had applied for the position of deputy head of metro police before it was awarded to Mchunu in 2019.

This is the latest in what has been a string of legal battles in recent years over the leadership of metro police, where internal disputes continue to wage on.

In 2019, the same year Mchunu was appointed as deputy head, a forensic audit investigation into metro police, which Eyewitness News is in possession of, found that the unit was severely divided into two factions - one in support of former president Jacob Zuma and the other in support of president Cyril Ramaphosa.

The report further found that Mchunu had allegedly abused his power within the unit.

Mchunu told Eyewitness News he was consulting with his attorneys to appeal the bargaining council ruling.