EFF supporters vow to keep Tshwane House blocked until fired workers addressed

The party wants Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink, who is currently attending a council sitting, to reinstate the municipal workers who were fired nearly two months ago.

Economic Freedom Fighters led a protest in Tshwane on 28 September 2023, marching against the city’s refusal to increase the salaries of municipal workers. Picture: Eyewitness News/Alpha Ramushwana
28 September 2023 17:45

PRETORIA - Some Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters who are protesting over the City of Tshwane’s wage disputes have completely blocked the entrance to the municipality’s offices in the CBD.

Over 100 workers, who were calling for a 5.4% wage increase, were dismissed for leading violent and unlawful protests.

Hundreds of EFF supporters have vowed to keep the entrance blocked until Brink addressed the dismissed workers.

While there's a heavy police presence at Tshwane House on Thursday afternoon, EFF supporters are seemingly not deterred as they’re picketing outside the basement parking.

They say they won't allow Brink's motorcade to leave the municipal headquarters.

The EFF's Mgcini Tshwaku, who has come out to support the municipal workers, said it was time that the city listened to the public servants.

"Don't agitate us. Remove that fence. Don't intimidate us because the councillors want to come in and we want that stupid mayor to come here."

The EFF requested the council to adjourn Thursday’s meeting in support of dismissed workers.

