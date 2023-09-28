EFF supporters vow to keep Tshwane House blocked until fired workers addressed

The party wants Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink, who is currently attending a council sitting, to reinstate the municipal workers who were fired nearly two months ago.

PRETORIA - Some Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters who are protesting over the City of Tshwane’s wage disputes have completely blocked the entrance to the municipality’s offices in the CBD.

Over 100 workers, who were calling for a 5.4% wage increase, were dismissed for leading violent and unlawful protests.

Hundreds of EFF supporters have vowed to keep the entrance blocked until Brink addressed the dismissed workers.

While there's a heavy police presence at Tshwane House on Thursday afternoon, EFF supporters are seemingly not deterred as they’re picketing outside the basement parking.

EFF Regional chairperson Obakeng Ramabodu has vowed to disrupt the council meeting that is currently in session. @Alpha_Mero25 https://t.co/Th64E06V0p pic.twitter.com/Qwv3Op3Fuk ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2023

They say they won't allow Brink's motorcade to leave the municipal headquarters.

The EFF's Mgcini Tshwaku, who has come out to support the municipal workers, said it was time that the city listened to the public servants.

"Don't agitate us. Remove that fence. Don't intimidate us because the councillors want to come in and we want that stupid mayor to come here."

The EFF requested the council to adjourn Thursday’s meeting in support of dismissed workers.