EFF supporters clash with police in Tshwane

PRETORIA – There was a violent clash between Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters and police in Pretoria, where the party was protesting against the city’s refusal to increase the salaries of municipal workers.

Some red berets attempted to gain access to the municipal headquarters in the CBD, to disrupt a council meeting that was in session.

The party’s supporters were, however, met by a squad of law enforcement officers, who were instructed not to allow the protestors to enter.

This is all in support of public servants affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), who have been protesting for two months, calling for a wage increase of 5.4%.

Some EFF members were seen throwing objects at law enforcement officers who completely blocked all entrances to the City of Tshwane’s headquarters.

The red berets clash with police who’ve been instructed not to allow the protestors to enter the building. @Alpha_Mero25 https://t.co/JCQyCE8KhY pic.twitter.com/5QxdhMeIXh ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2023

The violent encounter came after the party’s regional leaders called for the council sitting to be disrupted.

EFF chairperson in Tshwane, Obakeng Ramabodu, said the council couldn’t be allowed to sit while the demands of workers were being ignored.

"This is just the start of the programme of action. We are going inside there to stop the council until all councillors come and tell these workers why they don’t want to give them their salaries."

Ramabodu has also ordered the EFF supporters to surround entrances to the building in an effort to gain access