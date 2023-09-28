Go

EFF in Tshwane gears up to march to municipal offices over employee dismissals

The party will be demonstrating against the metro's decision to dismiss municipal workers affiliated to trade union Samwu.

An EFF banner in Tshwane. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News
An EFF banner in Tshwane. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News
28 September 2023 13:26

PRETORIA - There is a heavy police presence at Church Square Park in the Pretoria CBD, where Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters have gathered to march to the municipal offices.

The party will be demonstrating against the metro's decision to dismiss municipal workers affiliated to trade union Samwu.

Since the beginning of the strike action, over 100 public servants were fired, following an unlawful protest over wage.

The red berets will picket outside Tshwane House, where an ordinary council meeting is currently sitting to discuss a number of issues.

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink has made it clear that the city will not reinstate the public servants who’ve led unlawful protests.

Waste collection trucks have been set alight and municipal infrastructure damaged.

Service delivery has been badly impacted as the strike continues.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA