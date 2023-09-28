EFF in Tshwane gears up to march to municipal offices over employee dismissals

The party will be demonstrating against the metro's decision to dismiss municipal workers affiliated to trade union Samwu.

PRETORIA - There is a heavy police presence at Church Square Park in the Pretoria CBD, where Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters have gathered to march to the municipal offices.

Since the beginning of the strike action, over 100 public servants were fired, following an unlawful protest over wage.

The red berets will picket outside Tshwane House, where an ordinary council meeting is currently sitting to discuss a number of issues.

The EFF in Tshwane is gearing up to march from the Church Square park to the municipal headquarters at Tshwane House. The party will be demanding for the immediate reinstatement of the dismissal municipal workers.

The party's supporters are in high spirits. This while the city has reiterated that it does not plan to reinstate the dismissed workers.

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink has made it clear that the city will not reinstate the public servants who’ve led unlawful protests.

Waste collection trucks have been set alight and municipal infrastructure damaged.

Service delivery has been badly impacted as the strike continues.