Cabinet backs CoJ decision to rename William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive

Cabinet has backed a decision by the Joburg city council to rename William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive, saying it’s an important step in recognising those who fought for freedom.

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet has backed a decision by the Joburg city council to rename William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive, saying it’s an important step in recognising those who fought for freedom.

Tuesday's renaming ceremony coincided with what would have been Madikizela-Mandela’s 87th birthday.

On Thursday, at a post-Cabinet briefing, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni also responded to criticism that the renaming was an attempt to erase the history of minority groups.

She said that excluding the representation of African history at the expense of preserving that of the minority does not contribute to nation-building.

"We don’t want a situation where there is an uprising by a group who feel excluded in a country where they belong, more so when they are in the majority because we continue to protect the history of the minority."

Ntshavheni said the Winnie Mandela road renaming was in line with building a united South Africa, which acknowledges both an oppressive past and the role of those who fought for freedom.

"It’s only in this country that after our freedom in 1994, we have maintained a Voortrekker Hoogte, we’ve maintained symbols of apartheid oppressors because we said we cannot erase a history but there must be a history of an inclusive South Africa."