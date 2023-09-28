Golden Arrow bus accident survivor welcomes driver's suspension

Three people died and 21 others were injured when the bus overturned in the Athlone area on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A passenger who survived a fatal Golden Arrow bus accident this week has welcomed the suspension of the bus driver involved.

The bus company said the bus driver has been suspended pending internal and police investigations into the matter.

Shaheema River was one of the passengers trapped in the wreckage.

She told Eyewitness News that she is still traumatised.

"I'm honestly pleased to hear that he'll be held accountable for his actions, because like I said if and when anyone else has come forward with their story, you'll see many people were telling him to stop speeding and he didn't want to stop speeding."

River said she plans to lodge a claim with the bus service.

"I haven't seen a post of them actually giving everyone else peace of mind that this driver has been suspended and there's an investigation. I do feel like a suspension is not enough. I hope there is more to come from it."

Police are investigating a case of reckless, negligent driving and culpable homicide.