BRICS Parliamentary Forum eyes quotas on export of national resources to West

These are some of the recommendations coming out of the commissions at the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Johannesburg.

CAPE TOWN - Lawmakers from BRICS ( Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) countries have called for massive reforms including the imposing of quotas on the export of national resources to foreign markets and the West.

MPs from parliaments from the BRICS countries are also calling for the abolition of visa requirements related to trade movement.

MPs from the various BRICS countries have gathered this to find solutions to several issues, from peace and security to African partnerships.

The commissions at the BRICS forum have dealt with a number of issues including climate change and "legislative mobilisation" in BRICS countries to align their respective laws.

Another key discussion was around the Africa Partnership and the African Continental Free Trade Area which was chaired by South Africa.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy and MP, Floyd Shivambu, gave a report back to delegates on the recommendations around natural resources.

"African countries through their various parliaments and legislatures must develop legislation to impose quotas on the exports of natural resources, promoting local beneficiation and industrialisation."

He said the commission also stressed the need for African countries to move away from what he calls an “extractive” relationship with the West.