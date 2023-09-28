Bid to extradite Bushiris from Malawi still on track, says justice dept

The Malawian couple was charged in 2020 with fraud, theft, and money laundering. Before fleeing the country, Shepherd Bushiri also faced rape allegations from multiple members of his Enlightened Christian Gathering Church.

CAPE TOWN - The South African justice ministry says its attempts to extradite self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, from Malawi are still on track.

The Malawian couple was charged in 2020 with fraud, theft, and money laundering.

Before fleeing the country, Shepherd Bushiri also faced rape allegations from multiple members of his Enlightened Christian Gathering Church.

A South African delegation led by the justice and constitutional development department travelled to Malawi in May this year to provide evidence to have the pair extradited.

However, speaking to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report, department spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, said that frivolous applications brought by the Bushiris had delayed the process.

"In the latest case on the 10th of August, we saw the Bushiris bringing an argument that the papers before the court were not certified in terms of the Malawian Extradition Act, and the court noted that and has requested the state in Malawi to re-certify the documents. So, these documents have been certified, the matter will then proceed for extradition on the 10th of October 2023."