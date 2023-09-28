Aziz Pahad respresented SA with passion and clarity - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said Pahad played a significant role in educating the nation about international relations during the early years of democracy.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences on the passing of the country’s first deputy minister of foreign affairs, Aziz Pahad.

As one of the country’s longest-serving ministers in that portfolio, he’s been lauded by Ramaphosa as a consummate diplomat.

Pahad died on Wednesday night at the age of 82.

Endearing of disposition and fierce of principle, that's how President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the late Aziz Pahad, whom he said represented South Africa with passion and clarity.

Ramaphosa said Pahad played a significant role in educating the nation about international relations during the early years of democracy.

During the struggle years, he rallied the international community against an apartheid regime.

Pahad served as deputy foreign affairs minister from 1994 to 2008, after which the portfolio was renamed to international relations.

Ramaphosa noted that he was not only a diplomat in service of South Africa but in support of causes for freedom and justice elsewhere in the world, most notably advocating for the Palestinian people.

Pahad’s passing follows just two months after his older brother, Essop Pahad, who was the minister in the Presidency during the tenure of Thabo Mbeki.

Ramaphosa said the Pahad family had not only lost distinguished members but also outstanding servants of the people and the country.