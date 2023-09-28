Azid Pahad lauded as a human rights champion & consummate diplomat

Pahad passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 82.

CAPE TOWN - Aziz Pahad, the country’s first deputy minister of foreign affairs, was lauded on Thursday as the epitome of a diplomat and peacemaker.

Pahad passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 82.

He’s being remembered not only for his role in the struggle but for having been a politician of integrity.

Pahad’s family said he would be buried at the Westpark Cemetery on Saturday.

Aziz Pahad - the selfless struggle activist, a principled champion for human rights and a consummate diplomat.



Some of the ways in which he was remembered on Thursday.

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said that as a foreign affairs deputy minister, Pahad was at the forefront of establishing relations with the international community after many countries had severed ties with South Africa during the apartheid years.

In 2021, Pahad was awarded an honorary doctorate in literature, in recognition for his contributions to peace, security, justice and international solidarity.

Long-time comrade and friend, Trevor Manuel, said 15 years since Pahad's retirement, he continued to advance human rights.

"There’s a seamlessness about his life and commitment to improve on the state of the world and I think it’s that we will sadly miss with his passing."

It’s likely Pahad will be afforded a special official funeral, as was his older brother, Essop Pahad, who died in July.