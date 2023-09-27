Water levels at Gauteng reservoirs critically low - Mahlobo

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo assessed the extent of water challenges in Ekurhuleni and Pretoria on Wednesday after large parts of Gauteng were crippled by water shortages in recent weeks.

Mahlobo assessed the extent of water challenges in Ekurhuleni and Pretoria on Wednesday after large parts of Gauteng were crippled by water shortages in recent weeks.

Mahlobo said that while some of the constraints were caused by increased demand, and power outages, fractured infrastructure had worsened the province’s water crisis, leaving taps dry in many communities.

"The problem we have is that municipalities never prepared in terms of infrastructure, in terms of storage and more reservoirs. Where I come from, the reservoirs are very low and in terms of the standard operating procedure, these reservoirs must be hovering between a range of 60% at the lowest and around 70%."

Mahlobo said that in some cases, water was being used up faster than reservoirs could replenish.

"As I speak now, in the areas of Ekhuruleni, the Brakpan reservoir is currently below 35% and it must supply the areas of Duduza, KwaThema, Tsakane. And because these levels are very low, the secondary reservoirs in the townships, like in Tsakane, are below 30%, therefore there are communities that do not have access to water."