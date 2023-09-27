Struggle stalwart Aziz Pahad has died

82-year-old Pahad served on both the national executive of the ANC, and the central committee of the SACP, and played a key role in paving the way for the transition to a democratic South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - Struggle stalwart and foreign affairs guru Aziz Pahad has died.

Pahad served as democratic South Africa’s first foreign affairs deputy minister.

He was the younger brother of Essop Patel, who died in July.

He was 82 years old.

Side-by-side with his brother, Patel travelled a long road to realise a free South Africa.

Aziz Pahad was born in Schweizer-Reneke in the North West on 25 December 1940.

Banned by the apartheid government in 1964, he went into exile to the United Kingdom after the Rivonia Trial.

There he would play a major role in developing the anti-apartheid movement in Europe.

Pahad served on both the national executive of the African National Congress (ANC), and the central committee of the South African Communist Party in the mid-eighties.

He played a key role in the secret discussions with the South African government that paved the way for the transition to a democratic state.



Pahad served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for 14 years, before resigning in protest against Thabo Mbeki’s recall as head of state.

In 2014, Former President Jacob Zuma designated him as his envoy on the crisis in the Middle East.

Pahad documented his political life and his role as a peace broker in his memoir titled The Insurgent Diplomat.