Some efficient govt depts among few reasons SA not a failed state - PSC

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Service Commission (PSC) said that efficiencies in some government departments were among the few reasons South Africa had stopped short of being a failed state.

The PSC made the comments during the release of its second-quarter report on Wednesday.

The commission said that shortfalls in public administration had slowed the country’s developmental state agenda, impacting on socioeconomic development.

PSC Commissioner Anele Gxoyiya admitted that malfeasance and weaknesses in accountability remained a concern in the public sector.

"Others have argued that the brazen level of clientelism in South Africa emerged because of the inefficiencies in institutional structures and the systemic weakness in the implementation of accountability mechanisms, but this may be an oversimplification. Rather, the cracks were present years before anyone decided to take notice."

He added that unstable politics, an ailing economy, brazen corruption and organised crime were also among the issues that had led to a grim forecast of South Africa becoming a failed state.

Gxoyiya said that if left unchecked, it could have dire implications for South Africa.

"From the side of the commission, we need to indicate that we don’t believe that South Africa is a failed state because there are some institutions that are still functioning without fear or favour or prejudice. Therefore, it is important that we must be careful not to generalise. However, if we are not able to join hands in this professionalisation route, then we are heading towards being a failed state."