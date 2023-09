Sentencing in serial rapist Nkosinathi Phakathi's case postponed

Katlego Jiyane | The case against serial rapist, Nkosinathi Phakathi, who was convicted on 90 counts of rape, has been rolled over to 29 September 2023. Phakathi terrorised the community of Ekurhuleni since he began his crimes, targeting mainly school children in 2012. He was arrested in 2021 and linked via DNA evidence to 96 dockets. His youngest victim was nine years old.