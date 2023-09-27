Search continues for 3 people missing in Cape floods

As emergency workers continue the clean up operation after the Western Cape's massive storm, rescue teams are still searching for three missing people.

CAPE TOWN - Rescue teams are still searching for three people who went missing in severe floods in the Overberg region.

The region has been heavily battered by the level nine storm which hit large parts of the Western and Southern Cape over the weekend.

Overberg Disaster Management Chief Reinard Geldenhuys said an extensive mop-up operation was still underway.

"We are also busy with several rescues at the moment. People trapped on the wrong side of rivers. That's still ongoing and logistical support."

Geldenhuys said most of the river levels in the region have dropped except for the Breede River.

"There are a lot of houses that are under water and some of the areas are cut off. We have rescue teams on standby should they need it but they have a well-oiled machine working on that side."

The roofs of multiple homes, schools, and businesses were dislodged and windows shattered by the gusting winds.

Emergency workers also still clearing uprooted trees and trying to restore power in areas that experienced outages.

Geldenhuys said the region's municipalities are working with disaster management to do damage assessments.