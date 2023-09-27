SA gov collects R14bn from spectrum auction

The bidders include Vodacom, MTN, Rain, Telkom, Cell C and Liquid Telecom and they all obtained spectrum licenses.

CAPE TOWN – The Deputy Communications and Digital Communications Minister, Philly Mapulane, says government has successfully auctioned off all the available high-demand radio frequency spectrum available for use.



He says government received over R14 billion from the auction, which has been transferred to the National Treasury.

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

have briefed the select committee on public enterprises and communication on how available spectrum will transform the sector and is likely to lower data costs and the rollout of 5G.

Mapulane said the spectrum auction was a huge success.

“It was a very successful auction. And we must say that we are also happy that out of this auction the national fiscus benefited from the proceeds, which amounted to about R14.4 billion, money we are still collecting.”

Mapulane says as of the 31st of July - all broadcasters were successfully migrated, and all the available spectrum is now available to network operators, which is needed to lower the current high data costs.