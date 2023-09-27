Robin Peterson appointed head coach of MI Cape Town

Peterson replaces Australia's Simon Katich, who failed to get the best out of a star-studded team in the inaugural campaign this year.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Proteas all-rounder Robin Peterson has been appointed as the new head coach of the MI Cape Town franchise ahead of the second season of the SA20 competition, starting in January.

MICT finished bottom of the table after managing just three wins from their 10 games. Their poor record came about despite having an enviable roster featuring the hard-hitting trio of Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingston, and Tim David, a pace attack spearheaded by Kagiso Rabada and Jofra Archer as well as the world’s leading T20 spin bowler Rashid Khan.

The Newlands-based side will be hoping for a much better return in 2024, after the elevation of Peterson to the hotseat. He guided their sister-franchise MI New York to the Major League Cricket title in the United States, where Brevis, David, and Khan were part of his squad.

Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga joins Peterson’s staff as the bowling, in place of Jacob Oram, while Proteas icon Hashim Amla will continue as the batting coach.

Brevis, Khan, and Rabada have been retained by MICT for next season, along with English allrounder Sam Curran.

The player auction for the 2024 squad will be held in Johannesburg on 27 September, starting at 16:00 (SAST).