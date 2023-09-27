Ravensmead rocked by mass shooting

Three men were shot and killed in a mass shooting in Ravensmead on Tuesday - the second mass killing in a week.

CAPE TOWN - The Mother City has been rocked by another mass shooting, in Ravensmead.

Police confirmed that three men were shot and killed while walking towards Lemoen Court on Tuesday.

The Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit detectives are probing the attack.

“The investigators are following several leads in an effort to apprehend the perpetrators of this shooting that is believed to be gang-related. No arrests have been effected yet," said police spokesperson Novela Potelwa.

On Monday, five men between the ages of 46 and 52 were shot and killed in KTC in Gugulethu.

The motive for that killing is unknown and no arrests have been made yet.