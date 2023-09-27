Ramaphosa likely to grant WC's request for SANDF help with floods - Presidency

The provincial government said it would ask the president to deploy engineers from the SANDF for support as rebuilding begins.

JOHANNESBURG - Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said President Cyril Ramaphosa would look at the request for members of the army to be deployed to the Western Cape favourably.

The provincial government said it would ask the president to deploy engineers from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) for support as rebuilding begins.

The reconstruction of bridges and other infrastructure in the province follows heavy storms and torrential rains over the last few days.

Magwenya said they had noted the Western Cape's intention to make the request.

"I am quite certain that considering the scale and the magnitude of the destruction in the Western Cape, once that paperwork lands on the president's desk, the president will look at it quite favourably."