PSC criticises Treasury for again failing to pay its service providers on time

The commission released its quarterly report on Wednesday, raising concerns about the number of suppliers that remain unpaid after doing business with government.

CAPE TOWN - The Public Service Commission (PSC) has again hauled Treasury over the coals for failing to pay a group of its service providers on time.

The commission said it suspected an alarming number of invoices were older than a month but said Treasury had refused to divulge the exact number or the value of outstanding invoices.

The PSC raised the same concerns in its previous quarterly report earlier in the year, with health, tourism, as well as public works being the biggest defaulters at the time.

PSC commissioner, Anele Gxoyiya, accused Treasury of trying to cover up their failure to pay businesses on time.

"We are concerned as the commission that National Treasury seems to be withholding the information now. We are getting a sense that there is something that Treasury is concealing. However, we cannot be conclusive without engaging with them."

Gxoyiya said he’d called for a meeting with Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and other Treasury officials to address the issue.

"That is why we have tasked the director-general of the Public Service Commission to meet with the director-general of the National Treasury. At the level of the commission, as commissioners, we have a scheduled meeting with the minister because we are of the view that, as part of the reporting and reflecting on the compliance of government departments is part of us holding them accountable."