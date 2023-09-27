Pandor mum on possible action against US ambassador Brigety over Lady R

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor told Parliament she is yet to decide on whether government will take action against US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety, following his comments on the Lady R debacle.

CAPE TOWN - As the Democratic Alliance (DA) heads to court over the Lady R investigation, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said she has not taken any decision yet on whether action is warranted against US Ambassador Reuben Brigety for his role in the incident.

In May, Brigety unleashed a diplomatic storm when he alleged South Africa had been fuelling Russia’s war in Ukraine.

He claimed South Africa had loaded weapons on the Russian cargo ship when it docked at Simon’s Town naval base in December.

However, an independent investigation has found no evidence of this.

The final report on the investigation remains under wraps, with President Cyril Ramaphosa having only released an executive summary that dispels Brigety’s claims.

There have since been widespread calls for Brigety to be expelled.

In a written reply to a parliamentary question from the Inkatha Freedom Party’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa on whether government intends to take any steps against him for the false allegations, Pandor said no decision will be taken until there have been thorough consultations.

Brigety had been demarched by Pandor after making the remarks.

Pandor told Parliament that following the release of the inquiry’s findings, she’s yet to decide whether it’s necessary to act against Brigety.

She said any decision will take into consideration bilateral relations with the US and South Africa’s foreign policy interests.

Meanwhile, the DA is challenging the constitutionality of the panel that probed the incident, in particular, that it was headed by a judge.