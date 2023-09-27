No signage on new Winnie Mandela Drive just yet

The old William Nichol Drive sign will remain in place for now, as the City of Johannesburg gives the public time to get used to the new name.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite being officially renamed, the street sign of William Nicol Drive will remain for at least another 12 months to allow residents to get used to the name change.

On Tuesday, the City of Johannesburg renamed the William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive.

Mandela was an anti-apartheid icon who died in 2018.

However, for now a red line has been drawn across the name William Nicol Drive.

Johannesburg Roads Agency's Lawrence Maseko says a number of sectors have to be informed prior to changing of a street name.

"These include the Gauteng Geographic Names Committee, the surveyor general, the Post Master's General, the Register of Deeds, the South African Post Office, Telkom, the South African Police Service, Emergency Services etc."

Maseko says legislation states that new signage should be introduced gradually.

"The signage showing the old names should be crossed out and should be retained for the period of 12 months in order for the members of the community to familiarise themselves with the new name. After 12 months the old names are then going to be removed."

The renaming was first proposed by the Economic Freedom Fighters, before the African National Congress put in a formal proposal in 2021.