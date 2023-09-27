N1 assault: VIP protection officers' case postponed to November

The state on Wednesday asked for time to conclude its investigations in the assault case involving the eight suspended VIP protection unit members.

JOHANNESBURG - The state has been granted a six-week postponement in the assault case involving the former protectors of Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

The eight suspended SAPS VIP protection unit members made a brief appearance at the Randburg Magistrates court on Wednesday.

They are charged with several counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, damage to property, obstruction of justice and the pointing of a firearm.

This relates to an incident where the men were video-recorded allegedly beating up civilians on the side of the N1 highway in July.

State prosecutor Advocate Elize Le Roux said they need more time to conclude their investigations.

"Your worship, there are still two cellphone records outstanding, we should be receiving that shortly. I have arranged the identity parade with the new counsel and then there are a few statements we still need to obtain so the investigation is nearing completion.”

The matter has been postponed to 9 November.