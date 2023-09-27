N1 assault: All 8 VIP protection officers choose to be represented by one lawyer

The suspended eight South African Police Service (Saps) VIP Protection Unit officers made a brief appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - All of the protectors of Deputy President Paul Mashatile have chosen to be represented by one lawyer in their assault case.

They are charged with several counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, damage to property, obstruction of justice and the pointing of a firearm.

The matter relates to an incident where they allegedly beat up civilians on the side of the N1 highway in July.

The incident was caught on camera.

It was mentioned in court that all four of the previous lawyers for the accused had withdrawn their services, and that going forward, all eight suspended officers would be represented by M Makhubele.

As with all their previous appearances, the eight men all wore face masks.

Prosecutor, Advocate Elize le Roux said the State did not have an issue with them hiding their identities for now.

“Your worship, I just want to place on record that the accused is still masked as they were on the previous occasion and by this stage, it is by mutual agreement in view of the fact the identity parade still needs to be conducted."

The matter was postponed to 9 November to allow the State to finalise its investigation.