More WC roads reopened after flooding; 80,000 residents still without power

Mopping-up operations are in full swing across the province, following devastating rain and strong winds over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Some good news for road users in the Western Cape as some of the roads which were closed due to the recent floods have now been reopened.

Since Tuesday, at least 15 more provincial roads have been reopened to traffic.

Provincial transport and infrastructure department spokesperson, Jandre Bakker: "The N1 at De Doorns is open. There is a stop-and-go in place but travel time is still significantly less than it would've been with the detour. Meiringspoort has just been reopened albeit with a stop and go. Clarence Drive on the Betty's Bay side has also been reopened with a single-lane traffic accommodation. Unfortunately, there's still no access to Clarence Drive via Gordon's Bay."

Meanwhile, the Western Cape government said that more than 80,000 residents in various parts of the province were still without electricity following a severe storm in the cape.

However, Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell said Eskom was working around the clock to restore power in affected areas.

Bredell said he was pleased with the work done so far in response to the adverse weather conditions.

"Eskom on Monday morning had 82,000 people without energy and electricity, so they're also trying their utmost best and tonight they will repair electricity flow to 7,200 people in Khayelitsha, and hopefully 3,200 people in Caledon."