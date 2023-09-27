Memorial service to be held for 3 SA Navy mariners

Family, friends and colleagues are expected to celebrate the lives of three SA Navy officials, who died in a tragic sea accident last week.

CAPE TOWN - A combined public memorial service for the three mariners who died off the coast of Kommetjie last week is set to be hosted by the SA Navy on Wednesday.

The maritme service said it heeded the calls from the Simon's Town community and the public to show solidarity with the Navy and pay respects to the deceased officers.

Lieutenant commander Gillian Hector, master warrant officer William Mathipa and warrant officer Mmokwapa Mojela died after being swept off the Sas Manthatisi submarine in rough seas on Wednesday last week.

Four other navy officers are still recovering after being rescued.

The seven officers were busy with a vertical transfer exercise, involving a SA Air Force maritime Lynx helicopter, when they were swept away by high waves.

An inquiry to establish the circumstances that led to the incident is set to commence from 11 October to 10 November this year.

The SA Navy has arranged for the public to join the memorial service to be held at Wynberg Military Indoor Sport Centre.