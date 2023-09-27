Lt Cdr Gillian Hector a 'shining example of tenacity & ambition' - colleague

Warrant Officer Juanita Marais paid tribute to Lieutenant-Commander Gillian Elizabeth Hector at the Wynberg Military Indoor Sport Complex on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - A colleague and friend of one of the three submariners who died off the coast of Kommetjie last week has described her peer as a shining example of tenacity and ambition.

Warrant Officer Juanita Marais paid tribute to Lieutenant-Commander Gillian Elizabeth Hector at the Wynberg Military Indoor Sport Complex on Wednesday.

The maritime service hosted a combined memorial service at the complex after heeding to calls from the Simon's Town community to pay respects to the deceased officers.

Warrant Officer Juanita Marais joined hundreds of mourners to pay tribute to Lieutenent-Commander Hector on Wednesday.

Hector, along with Master Warrant Officer William Mathipa and Warrant Officer Mokwapa Mojela, lost her life while doing a vertical transfer on the SAS Manthatisi submarine last week.

Marais said she would miss her colleague and friend dearly.

"Gillian, my dear friend. What a shining example of tenacity and ambition. We shared countless moments together and she was not a friend but role model to me."

Hector had been on the verge of becoming the frist woman in Africa to captain a submarine before her tragic death off the coast of Kommetjie in Cape Town.