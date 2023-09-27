LEAP officer shot and wounded in Khayelitsha

The police's Wesley Twigg said detectives were investigating an attempted murder case.

CAPE TOWN - A LEAP (Law Enforcement Advancement Plan) officer has been shot and wounded in Khayelitsha.

The gun attack happened in Makhaza on Tuesday night.

"According to reports, the victim was seated in a law enforcement vehicle when he was approached by unknown suspects who shot him. The victim managed to drive away from the scene to a fire station, where he received treatment. He was transported to a medical facility for further treatment. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested."

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said the motive for the attack appeared to be robbery.

"I'm deeply angered by the shooting of LEAP officer Gift. The 30-year-old officer who works at the Bishop Lavis base, was shot multiple times. It's alleged that he came under fire in Khayelitsha when he stopped to get something to eat. At this stage, the motive seems to be robbery, as his service firearm and bulletproof vest were taken."