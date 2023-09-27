KZN Cogta urges coastal residents to prepare for severe weather conditions

Municipalities in coastal areas in the province have also been warned to expect heavy rains and damaging waves.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) department has warned residents in coastal towns in the province to be prepared for severe weather conditions.

This comes after the South African Weather Services (SAWS) issued a level 4 weather warning.

Municipalities in coastal areas in the province have also been warned to expect heavy rains and damaging waves for the next 24 hours.

The warning applies to all areas along the north and south coast.

The weather service had also issued a level 4 alert on Tuesday night.

Cogta in the province said it has activated its disaster management teams.

This comes as severe rains and subsequent flooding caused havoc in parts of the Western Cape recently.

The KZN government said it's concerned about some public infrastructure which may be more at risk especially as they are still recovering from the 2022 floods.