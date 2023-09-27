Kommetjie tragedy: Memorial service held in honour of the 3 mariners

The ceremony to pay respects to Lieutenant-Commander Gillian Hector, Master Warrant Officer William Mathipa and Warrant Officer Mokwapa Mojela was held in Cape Town on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of mourners packed the Wynberg Military Indoor Sports Complex on Wednesday to pay tribute to the three mariners who lost their lives off the coast of Kommetjie last week.

The SA Navy hosted a combined memorial service after heeding calls from the Simon's Town community.

The maritime service said the community wanted to show solidarity with the SA Navy and pay respects to the deceased officers.

The ceremony of Lieutenant-Commander Gillian Hector, Master Warrant Officer William Mathipa and Warrant Officer Mokwapa Mojela started with the lighting of three candles for the deceased officers.

The SA Navy Band played Amazing Grace, with visibly emotional family members.

Heart-warming tributes from the squadron commander and family of the deceased mariners then followed as hundreds of mourners listened intently.

Hector will be remembered by her colleagues for her tenacity and loyalty.

Mathipa was described as the rock of the crew, who brought stability and held everything together.

And Mojela will be remembered for his warm smile, his friendliness, and cheerful nature.