IN PICTURES: DSIGO Gymnastics World Championships

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa hosted the 2023 Down Syndrome International Gymnastics (DSIGO) World Championships over the weekend.

“The DSIGO Gymnastics World Championships transcended the boundaries of competition. It was a celebration of friendship, courage, values, and honesty. They demonstrated the power of sport in promoting inclusivity, breaking barriers, and inspiring us all to reach for greater heights,” said Gymnastics South Africa President Donovan Jurgens.

The event welcomed athletes from six nations, including South Africa, Italy, Mexico, Bulgaria, Argentina, and the USA at the Matsport Centre in Tshwane on 23 and 24 September.

FILE: DSIGO World Gymnastics Championships at Matsport Centre in Pretoria. Picture: Johann Meintjes/Gymnastics South Africa/Supplied.

“I believe it was an outstanding success on all fronts. Team SA visitors were very positive, with three teams extending their stay in South Africa. For the federation, it gave us a kickstart to move our disability programs forward into the front and centre," said event organiser Allan Chadwick.

"The volunteer and LOC team were given valuable insight and experience in the hosting of disability events. Many found it to be a moving and humbling experience,” added Chadwick.

A distinctive aspect of the DSIGO Gymnastics World Championships is its emphasis on inclusion and empowerment through championing the physical excellence of individuals with Down Syndrome.

FILE: DSIGO World Gymnastics Championships at Matsport Centre in Pretoria. Picture: Johann Meintjes/Gymnastics South Africa/Supplied.

On how she prepares her athletes mentally ahead of competitions, Team SA’s rhythmic gymnastics coach Ilze du Toit told Eyewitness News she tries to focus on giving the athletes positive feedback.

“I try to focus on the positive feedback method by telling them what they did correctly and then after that trying to explain easily, how they can handle the anxiety of walking onto the carpet to compete," explained the coach who is currently considering enrolling for a masters in child training psychology.

"Also, focus on the meaning of participation, which is different to every child. Breathing techniques to calm the nerves are taught to all my gymnasts. Preparation on the warm-up floor and not feeling intimidated by the competition is something that we are working on," added du Toit.

FILE: DSIGO World Gymnastics Championships at Matsport Centre in Pretoria. Picture: Johann Meintjes/Gymnastics South Africa/Supplied.

The DSIGO championships featured both artistic gymnastics (male and female) and rhythmic gymnastics (female) events, each with varying levels of difficulty and distinct judging criteria.

FILE: DSIGO World Gymnastics Championships at Matsport Centre in Pretoria. Picture: Johann Meintjes/Gymnastics South Africa/Supplied.

Coach Liz Surmon said she has learned valuable lessons working with para-athletes: “I have learned to slow down; learning takes place at a slightly different pace, but in this rushed life, slowing down is not necessarily a bad thing. Humour is a cure-all; these kids can make you belly laugh. Repetition is key.”

FILE: DSIGO World Gymnastics Championships at Matsport Centre in Pretoria. Picture: Johann Meintjes/Gymnastics South Africa/Supplied.

Chadwick said the championships had some surprising results.

“Take Charles Phillips, for example, who went from no medals in Italy in December 2022 to winning four medals in September 2023. And let's not forget the impressive performance by the senior Women's Artistic Gymnast from Mexico, Maria Barbara Wetzel Aguilar. She had an exceptionally clean competition and managed to hold off the experienced Chelsea Werner from the USA."

FILE: DSIGO World Gymnastics Championships at Matsport Centre in Pretoria. Picture: Johann Meintjes/Gymnastics South Africa/Supplied.

TEAM SA MEDAL WINNERS:

• Gold: James Bateman

• Silver: Zac Rees

• Bronze: Oliver Rogers

• 4xBronze: Charles Phillips

• Gold: Megan Le Roux

• Silver: Victoria Giuricich

• Bronze: Coco Surman