Free trade within Africa a win-win for continent & BRICS nations - Mashatile

Speaking at the BRICS parliamentary forum earlier on Wednesday Deputy President Paul Mashatile said the realisation of free trade within the continent will be a win-win for the continent and BRICS nations.

JOHANNESBURG - Government said the key objective of the 9th BRICS parliamentary forum was to create a framework for the Free Inter-Africa Trade.

The forum kicked off on Wednesday at the Emperor’s Palace in Johannesburg.

The event brings together the parliamentary organs of BRICS countries.

As of March 2023, 54 African countries with a combined GDP of $ 3.4 trillion had signed the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) agreement.

Speaking at the BRICS parliamentary forum earlier on Wednesday, Deputy President Paul Mashatile said the realisation of free trade within the continent would be a win-win for the continent and BRICS nations.

Mashatile’s thoughts were echoed by Parliament Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

“As South Africa, we are excited about the role parliamentary diplomacy within the realm of BRICS can play in creating an enabling environment for the successful implementation of the Africa free trade agreement."

Over the next two days, the BRICS parliamentary forum will be engaging over plans to implement the resolutions taken during the 15th BRICS summit last month.